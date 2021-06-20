$0.06 Earnings Per Share Expected for Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.06 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Ping Identity’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.04 and the highest is $0.08. Ping Identity posted earnings of $0.08 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 25%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ping Identity will report full-year earnings of $0.17 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.10 to $0.30. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.19 to $0.36. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Ping Identity.

Ping Identity (NYSE:PING) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.08). Ping Identity had a positive return on equity of 0.46% and a negative net margin of 9.26%. The firm had revenue of $68.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.83 million.

PING has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Ping Identity from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Ping Identity from $33.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ping Identity from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Ping Identity from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Ping Identity in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.41.

NYSE PING opened at $23.70 on Tuesday. Ping Identity has a twelve month low of $19.97 and a twelve month high of $37.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a current ratio of 2.88. The stock has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of -81.72 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.72.

In other Ping Identity news, major shareholder Vep Group, Llc sold 5,746,985 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.60, for a total transaction of $135,628,846.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Vista Equity Partners Fund Vi, sold 6,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.75, for a total transaction of $142,500,000.00. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,749,985 shares of company stock valued at $278,199,646. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hoylecohen LLC acquired a new position in Ping Identity during the 1st quarter worth $242,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Ping Identity by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 255,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,599,000 after acquiring an additional 14,432 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Ping Identity during the 1st quarter worth $537,000. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its position in Ping Identity by 28.3% during the 1st quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 862,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,907,000 after acquiring an additional 190,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in Ping Identity by 156.3% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 149,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,285,000 after acquiring an additional 91,332 shares during the last quarter. 91.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ping Identity

Ping Identity Holding Corp., doing business as Ping Identity Corporation, provides intelligent identity solutions for the enterprise in the United States and internationally. Its Ping Intelligent Identity platform provides customers, workforce, and partners with access to cloud, mobile, Software-as-a-Service, and on-premise applications.

