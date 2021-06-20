-$0.17 Earnings Per Share Expected for Potbelly Co. (NASDAQ:PBPB) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Potbelly Co. (NASDAQ:PBPB) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.17) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Potbelly’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.29) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.05). Potbelly reported earnings per share of ($0.63) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 73%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Potbelly will report full year earnings of ($0.67) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.99) to ($0.34). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.09) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.23) to $0.05. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Potbelly.

Get Potbelly alerts:

Potbelly (NASDAQ:PBPB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.02. Potbelly had a negative return on equity of 274.80% and a negative net margin of 23.61%. The company had revenue of $78.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.75 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Potbelly from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th.

NASDAQ:PBPB traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.15. 106,732 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 155,110. Potbelly has a 52-week low of $2.00 and a 52-week high of $8.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The firm has a market cap of $227.92 million, a P/E ratio of -2.99 and a beta of 1.60.

In other news, CEO Robert D. Wright sold 132,149 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.58, for a total transaction of $737,391.42. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 738,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,120,299.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Marla C. Gottschalk sold 4,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.40, for a total value of $31,080.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 144,221 shares in the company, valued at $1,067,235.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 152,494 shares of company stock worth $863,324. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PBPB. Nierenberg Investment Management Company Inc. raised its position in Potbelly by 1,753.7% in the first quarter. Nierenberg Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 937,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,538,000 after purchasing an additional 886,564 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Potbelly in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,608,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Potbelly by 2.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 583,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,449,000 after purchasing an additional 13,714 shares during the period. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Potbelly in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,406,000. Finally, Heartland Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Potbelly in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,478,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.66% of the company’s stock.

Potbelly Company Profile

Potbelly Corporation, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and franchises Potbelly sandwich shops in the United States. The company offers toasty warm sandwiches, salads, soups, chili, sides, desserts, breakfast sandwiches, and steel cut oatmeal. As of December 27, 2020, the company operated approximately 400 shops and 46 franchisees operated shops in the United States.

Read More: Support Level

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Potbelly (PBPB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Potbelly Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Potbelly and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.