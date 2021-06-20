$0.22 EPS Expected for Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK) will post earnings per share of $0.22 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Hostess Brands’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.23 and the lowest is $0.21. Hostess Brands also posted earnings of $0.22 per share in the same quarter last year. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hostess Brands will report full-year earnings of $0.84 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.83 to $0.86. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.89 to $0.95. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Hostess Brands.

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. Hostess Brands had a return on equity of 6.65% and a net margin of 8.58%. The firm had revenue of $265.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on TWNK shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hostess Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Stephens initiated coverage on Hostess Brands in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.60.

In other news, insider Andrew Wilson Jacobs sold 166,797 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.96, for a total transaction of $2,662,080.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 103,250 shares in the company, valued at $1,647,870. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TWNK. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Hostess Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $22,301,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of Hostess Brands by 25.6% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,027,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,243,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228,455 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its position in shares of Hostess Brands by 276.8% during the first quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,516,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,753,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114,347 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT lifted its position in shares of Hostess Brands by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 7,289,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,723,000 after purchasing an additional 862,046 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Hostess Brands by 29.0% in the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 3,368,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,310,000 after acquiring an additional 757,572 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ TWNK traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $16.09. The company had a trading volume of 1,457,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,552,977. Hostess Brands has a fifty-two week low of $11.63 and a fifty-two week high of $17.23. The stock has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.66 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.58.

Hostess Brands, Inc, a packaged food company, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and distributes snack products in the United States. The company provides a range of snack cakes, donuts, sweet rolls, breakfast pastries, cookies, snack pies, sweet baked goods, wafers, bread and buns, frozen retail products, danishes, honey buns, coffee cakes, and sugar-free products.

