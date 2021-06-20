$0.27 Earnings Per Share Expected for Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) to report earnings of $0.27 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Telephone and Data Systems’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.15 and the highest is $0.36. Telephone and Data Systems reported earnings per share of $0.56 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 51.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Telephone and Data Systems will report full-year earnings of $1.02 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.86 to $1.27. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.82 to $1.37. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Telephone and Data Systems.

Get Telephone and Data Systems alerts:

Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.12. Telephone and Data Systems had a net margin of 4.09% and a return on equity of 3.87%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TDS. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Telephone and Data Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on shares of Telephone and Data Systems from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Telephone and Data Systems from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Telephone and Data Systems from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Telephone and Data Systems from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.64.

In other news, Director Clarence A. Davis sold 3,842 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.62, for a total value of $98,432.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,000 shares in the company, valued at $358,680. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Joseph R. Hanley sold 5,507 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.81, for a total transaction of $136,628.67. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $341,658.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 3.2% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,358,643 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $77,114,000 after purchasing an additional 102,722 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 1.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,728,932 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $39,696,000 after purchasing an additional 16,635 shares during the last quarter. Private Management Group Inc. increased its holdings in Telephone and Data Systems by 30.0% during the first quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 1,673,333 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $38,420,000 after buying an additional 385,997 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Telephone and Data Systems by 86.7% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,585,785 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $36,408,000 after buying an additional 736,458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Telephone and Data Systems by 158.5% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,435,449 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $32,958,000 after buying an additional 880,220 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.52% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TDS opened at $22.89 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 2.74. Telephone and Data Systems has a 52 week low of $16.38 and a 52 week high of $26.51. The company has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.58 and a beta of 1.17.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Telephone and Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.27%.

Telephone and Data Systems Company Profile

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc, a telecommunications company, provides communications services in the United States. It operates through three segments: UScellular, Wireline, and Cable. The company offers wireless solutions to consumers and business and government customers, including a suite of connected Internet of things (IoT) solutions, and software applications for monitor and control, business automation/operations, communication, asset management, smart water solutions, and end-to-end IoT solutions; wireless priority services and quality priority and preemption options; smartphones and other handsets, tablets, wearables, mobile hotspots, routers, and IoT devices; and accessories, such as cases, screen protectors, chargers, and memory cards, as well as consumer electronics, including headphones, smart speakers, and home automation and business management solutions.

Read More: Return on Investment (ROI)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Telephone and Data Systems (TDS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Telephone and Data Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telephone and Data Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.