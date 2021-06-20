-$0.33 EPS Expected for COMPASS Pathways plc (NASDAQ:CMPS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that COMPASS Pathways plc (NASDAQ:CMPS) will report ($0.33) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for COMPASS Pathways’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.30) and the lowest is ($0.36). The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that COMPASS Pathways will report full-year earnings of ($1.45) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.65) to ($1.25). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($1.73) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.20) to ($1.44). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for COMPASS Pathways.

COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.14.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded COMPASS Pathways from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Roth Capital began coverage on COMPASS Pathways in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on COMPASS Pathways in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.83.

CMPS stock traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $36.34. The company had a trading volume of 304,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 424,114. COMPASS Pathways has a 52 week low of $22.51 and a 52 week high of $61.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $35.63. The company has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion and a PE ratio of -10.24.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in COMPASS Pathways by 22.8% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 649,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,903,000 after purchasing an additional 120,339 shares during the period. Founders Fund VII Management LLC purchased a new stake in COMPASS Pathways in the fourth quarter worth $26,572,000. Jefferies Group LLC grew its stake in COMPASS Pathways by 67.3% in the fourth quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 554,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,404,000 after purchasing an additional 222,962 shares during the period. Falcon Edge Capital LP grew its stake in COMPASS Pathways by 7.6% in the first quarter. Falcon Edge Capital LP now owns 269,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,920,000 after purchasing an additional 19,013 shares during the period. Finally, Ikarian Capital LLC grew its stake in COMPASS Pathways by 6.8% in the first quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 225,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,318,000 after purchasing an additional 14,478 shares during the period. 11.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About COMPASS Pathways

COMPASS Pathways plc operates as a mental health care company in the United Kingdom and the United States. It develops COMP360, a psilocybin formulation that is in Phase IIb clinical trial to treat patients with treatment-resistant depression. The company was formerly known as COMPASS Rx Limited and changed its name to COMPASS Pathways plc in August 2020.

