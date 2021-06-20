-$0.35 EPS Expected for Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) will report earnings of ($0.35) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Okta’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.36) to ($0.32). Okta reported earnings per share of $0.07 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 600%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Okta will report full year earnings of ($1.13) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.16) to ($1.00). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.78) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.35) to ($0.01). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Okta.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.10. Okta had a negative net margin of 35.18% and a negative return on equity of 30.90%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Okta from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Okta in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Okta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Okta in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Okta from $313.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $271.35.

In related news, insider Brett Tighe sold 1,288 shares of Okta stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.37, for a total value of $287,700.56. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,174,115.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Michael R. Kourey sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.86, for a total value of $4,437,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,437,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 48,108 shares of company stock valued at $10,998,557. Corporate insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Okta by 48.2% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,107,000 after buying an additional 1,336 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Okta in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in Okta by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 13,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,951,000 after purchasing an additional 2,186 shares in the last quarter. HNP Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Okta during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,060,000. Finally, Kaizen Financial Strategies grew its position in shares of Okta by 10.0% in the first quarter. Kaizen Financial Strategies now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ OKTA opened at $239.26 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $31.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -97.66 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a current ratio of 3.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $241.87. Okta has a 1 year low of $185.05 and a 1 year high of $294.00.

Okta, Inc provides identity management platform for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; and Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials.

