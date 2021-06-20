$0.39 Earnings Per Share Expected for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) will announce $0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.41 and the lowest is $0.36. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital reported earnings of $0.36 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital will report full year earnings of $1.70 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.68 to $1.71. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.79 to $1.87. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.03. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital had a net margin of 55.18% and a return on equity of 8.42%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on HASI. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $54.00 price objective (down previously from $63.00) on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $74.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.56.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey Eckel sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.89, for a total value of $2,694,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 121,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,555,718.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 113,734 shares of company stock valued at $5,599,177 in the last three months. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 40,100.0% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the period. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 66.7% in the first quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. 80.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:HASI opened at $54.93 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.10. The company has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 1.79. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital has a 52 week low of $27.00 and a 52 week high of $72.42. The company has a quick ratio of 19.85, a current ratio of 19.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 104.48%.

About Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc provides capital and services to the energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's projects include energy efficiency projects that reduce a buildings or facilities energy usage or cost through the use of solar generation, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as lighting, energy controls, roofs, windows, building shells, and/or combined heat and power systems.

