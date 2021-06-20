$0.44 EPS Expected for Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI) to post earnings of $0.44 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Lakeland Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.40 and the highest is $0.49. Lakeland Bancorp reported earnings of $0.23 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 91.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lakeland Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $1.68 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.63 to $1.70. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.49 to $1.75. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Lakeland Bancorp.

Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.06. Lakeland Bancorp had a net margin of 24.97% and a return on equity of 9.01%. The company had revenue of $62.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.17 million.

Several brokerages recently commented on LBAI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lakeland Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Lakeland Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its holdings in Lakeland Bancorp by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 5,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Lakeland Bancorp by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 21,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 813 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in Lakeland Bancorp by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 51,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $659,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Lakeland Bancorp by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 19,905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 1,106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Lakeland Bancorp by 1,934.4% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,741 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LBAI traded down $0.95 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $17.13. The company had a trading volume of 434,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 169,778. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Lakeland Bancorp has a twelve month low of $9.49 and a twelve month high of $19.35. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.31. The firm has a market cap of $866.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 1.02.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a dividend of $0.135 per share. This is an increase from Lakeland Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. Lakeland Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.79%.

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Lakeland Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and small to medium sized businesses. The company offers commercial banking services, including savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as demand deposits; lending solutions, such as short and medium term loans, lines of credit, letters of credit, inventory and accounts receivable financing, real estate construction loans, mortgage loans, small business administration loans, commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, and equipment financing, as well as merchant credit card services; and internet banking, mobile banking, wire transfer, night depository, and cash management services.

