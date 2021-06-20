-$0.47 Earnings Per Share Expected for Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCC) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCC) will post earnings of ($0.47) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.55) to ($0.40). Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($0.58) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 19%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($2.12) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.59) to ($1.65). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($4.07) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.97) to ($2.34). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals.

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.05).

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CYCC. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, April 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $80,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $148,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $169,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $242,000. 44.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $6.23. The stock had a trading volume of 123,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 449,196. The stock has a market cap of $57.53 million, a PE ratio of -2.16 and a beta of 1.22. Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $3.12 and a 52 week high of $11.42. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.93.

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer and other proliferative diseases. The company's oncology development programs include fadraciclib, a cyclin dependent kinase Inhibitors (CDK) that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, as well as in combination with venetoclax to treat relapsed or refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia; and CYC140, a polo-like kinase inhibitor program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of advanced leukemias.

