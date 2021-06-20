$0.55 Earnings Per Share Expected for Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) to post earnings of $0.55 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Edwards Lifesciences’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.58 and the lowest is $0.50. Edwards Lifesciences posted earnings per share of $0.34 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 61.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences will report full year earnings of $2.20 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.07 to $2.26. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.23 to $2.65. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Edwards Lifesciences.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The medical research company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.07. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 27.63% and a net margin of 19.02%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. Edwards Lifesciences’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis.

EW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $99.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $94.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $96.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Edwards Lifesciences from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.60.

EW stock opened at $100.71 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a current ratio of 3.84. Edwards Lifesciences has a 1-year low of $66.45 and a 1-year high of $101.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.61 billion, a PE ratio of 74.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.09.

In related news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 35,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.28, for a total transaction of $3,280,554.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 97,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,952,544.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 68,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.45, for a total value of $5,789,047.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 309,770 shares in the company, valued at $26,160,076.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 240,382 shares of company stock worth $21,837,281. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,170,971 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,938,020,000 after acquiring an additional 1,387,141 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 18,887,161 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,579,642,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037,653 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 14,059,476 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,175,935,000 after acquiring an additional 478,113 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 13,076,383 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,093,709,000 after acquiring an additional 239,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 12,990,116 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,086,493,000 after acquiring an additional 3,249,102 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.45% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

