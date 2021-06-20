$0.61 Earnings Per Share Expected for FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.61 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for FS KKR Capital’s earnings. FS KKR Capital reported earnings of $0.62 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 1.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that FS KKR Capital will report full-year earnings of $2.48 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.46 to $2.51. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.49 to $2.59. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for FS KKR Capital.

Get FS KKR Capital alerts:

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.02. FS KKR Capital had a net margin of 81.34% and a return on equity of 10.53%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on FSK shares. TheStreet raised shares of FS KKR Capital from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Hovde Group started coverage on shares of FS KKR Capital in a report on Friday, March 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of FS KKR Capital in a report on Thursday. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Compass Point raised shares of FS KKR Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSK. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. raised its stake in FS KKR Capital by 25.0% during the first quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. now owns 4,902,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,211,000 after purchasing an additional 980,587 shares in the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. purchased a new stake in FS KKR Capital during the first quarter valued at $8,448,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in FS KKR Capital by 109.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 629,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,423,000 after acquiring an additional 328,761 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in FS KKR Capital during the fourth quarter valued at $3,683,000. Finally, Almitas Capital LLC increased its position in FS KKR Capital by 120.8% during the fourth quarter. Almitas Capital LLC now owns 276,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,572,000 after acquiring an additional 151,011 shares during the last quarter. 28.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:FSK opened at $21.90 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 3.29. FS KKR Capital has a 1-year low of $13.20 and a 1-year high of $23.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 1.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.48.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. FS KKR Capital’s payout ratio is 87.27%.

About FS KKR Capital

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It seeks to purchase interests in loans through secondary market transactions or directly from the target companies as primary market investments. It also seeks to invest in first lien senior secured loans, second lien secured loans and, to a lesser extent, subordinated loans, or mezzanine loans.

Recommended Story: volatile stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on FS KKR Capital (FSK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for FS KKR Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FS KKR Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.