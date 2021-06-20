-$0.70 EPS Expected for SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX) will post earnings of ($0.70) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for SpringWorks Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.81) and the highest is ($0.64). SpringWorks Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.47) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 48.9%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SpringWorks Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($2.72) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.92) to ($2.63). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($3.18) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.68) to ($2.84). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for SpringWorks Therapeutics.

SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($0.11).

Several brokerages have commented on SWTX. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics from $101.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $112.00 target price on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded SpringWorks Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.67.

In other news, Director Stephen P. Squinto sold 1,568 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.04, for a total transaction of $117,662.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Saqib Islam sold 38,425 shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.04, for a total value of $2,652,862.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 908,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,697,088.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 55,614 shares of company stock valued at $3,928,639. Insiders own 30.76% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Perceptive Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 4,849,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,808,000 after buying an additional 672,191 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 1.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,269,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,969,000 after purchasing an additional 23,395 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 30.5% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 845,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,187,000 after purchasing an additional 197,361 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 801,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,958,000 after purchasing an additional 8,605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $34,156,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SWTX traded up $0.78 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $80.13. The company had a trading volume of 753,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 314,397. SpringWorks Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $35.20 and a 12 month high of $96.48. The company has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a PE ratio of -58.92 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a fifty day moving average of $75.40.

SpringWorks Therapeutics Company Profile

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc acquires, develops, and commercializes medicines for underserved patient populations suffering from rare diseases and cancer. Its lead product candidate is nirogacestat, an oral small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of desmoid tumors.

