0x (ZRX) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $47.63 Million

0x (CURRENCY:ZRX) traded 9.2% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on June 20th. One 0x coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.75 or 0.00002184 BTC on major exchanges. 0x has a total market cap of $635.46 million and $47.63 million worth of 0x was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, 0x has traded down 7.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002907 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.02 or 0.00058133 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00003894 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.34 or 0.00024223 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002910 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $254.29 or 0.00738544 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.14 or 0.00043982 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.66 or 0.00083250 BTC.

About 0x

ZRX is a coin. Its genesis date was August 11th, 2017. 0x’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 845,229,357 coins. The official website for 0x is 0x.org . The Reddit community for 0x is /r/0xProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . 0x’s official Twitter account is @0xproject and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “0x is an open protocol that facilitates the decentralized exchange of Ethereum-based tokens and assets. Developers can use 0x to build their own custom exchange apps with a wide variety of user-facing applications i.e. 0x OTC, a decentralized application that facilitates trustless over-the-counter trading of Ethereum-based tokens. The 0x token (ZRX) is used by Makers and Takers to pay transaction fees to Relayers (entities that host and maintain public order books). ZRX tokens are also used for decentralized governance over 0x protocol’s update mechanism which allows its underlying smart contracts to be replaced and improved over time. “

Buying and Selling 0x

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0x directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 0x should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy 0x using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

