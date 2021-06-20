$1.11 Earnings Per Share Expected for Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) to report $1.11 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Five Below’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.13 and the lowest is $1.02. Five Below reported earnings of $0.50 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 122%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, September 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Five Below will report full year earnings of $4.62 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.49 to $4.82. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $5.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.60 to $5.77. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Five Below.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $597.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $555.21 million. Five Below had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 27.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 197.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.91) EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Five Below from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Five Below to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, June 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Five Below from $214.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of Five Below from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Five Below from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Five Below presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:FIVE traded down $0.90 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $183.22. The company had a trading volume of 569,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 730,599. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $189.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.26 billion, a PE ratio of 46.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.28. Five Below has a 52-week low of $96.61 and a 52-week high of $205.28.

In other news, CMO Michael Romanko sold 2,427 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.01, for a total transaction of $473,289.27. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 12,529 shares in the company, valued at $2,443,280.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FIVE. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Five Below during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Five Below during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in shares of Five Below in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Five Below in the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Five Below by 23.6% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 393 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty dÃ©cor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

