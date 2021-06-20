$1.36 Billion in Sales Expected for Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) will report sales of $1.36 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Penn National Gaming’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.46 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.28 billion. Penn National Gaming posted sales of $305.50 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 345.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Penn National Gaming will report full year sales of $5.38 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.21 billion to $5.54 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $5.80 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.38 billion to $6.31 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Penn National Gaming.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Penn National Gaming had a net margin of 0.81% and a return on equity of 1.27%. The business’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($5.26) earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Penn National Gaming in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $151.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Penn National Gaming from $134.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Penn National Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Penn National Gaming in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Penn National Gaming from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Penn National Gaming currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.58.

Shares of PENN traded down $2.35 on Friday, hitting $73.78. 5,211,311 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,787,753. The stock has a market cap of $11.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -526.96 and a beta of 2.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 2.48. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.32. Penn National Gaming has a one year low of $26.96 and a one year high of $142.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PENN. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Penn National Gaming in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Penn National Gaming in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Penn National Gaming in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Norway Savings Bank lifted its stake in Penn National Gaming by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in Penn National Gaming in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.15% of the company’s stock.

Penn National Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages gaming and racing properties, and operates video gaming terminals. It operates through four segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest. The company operates live sports betting properties in Colorado, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Michigan, Mississippi, Nevada, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia; Barstool Sports, an online sports betting app in Pennsylvania; and online social casino, bingo, and online casinos under the iGaming name in Pennsylvania and Michigan.

