$1.38 Billion in Sales Expected for Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) will announce $1.38 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Monster Beverage’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.42 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.34 billion. Monster Beverage posted sales of $1.09 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 26.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Monster Beverage will report full-year sales of $5.39 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.30 billion to $5.45 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $5.95 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.88 billion to $6.08 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Monster Beverage.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.02). Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 26.31% and a net margin of 30.25%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. Monster Beverage’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist raised their price objective on Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Monster Beverage from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Monster Beverage from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Monster Beverage in a report on Sunday, May 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.26.

Shares of NASDAQ:MNST opened at $91.76 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $94.26. Monster Beverage has a 1-year low of $67.37 and a 1-year high of $99.24. The company has a market cap of $48.50 billion, a PE ratio of 33.86, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.10.

In other Monster Beverage news, insider Emelie Tirre sold 42,786 shares of Monster Beverage stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.08, for a total transaction of $4,068,092.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,384,079.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 10.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in Monster Beverage by 82.2% during the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 330.2% in the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Monster Beverage by 52.5% in the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. 63.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, non-carbonated energy teas and shakes, non-carbonated energy drinks, and ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks primarily to bottlers and beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, drug stores, foodservice customers, value stores, e-commerce retailers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to bottling and canning operations.

