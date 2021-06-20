$1.73 Earnings Per Share Expected for PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) will announce $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for PulteGroup’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.67 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.86. PulteGroup posted earnings per share of $1.15 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 50.4%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that PulteGroup will report full year earnings of $7.68 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.37 to $8.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $8.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.91 to $9.40. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover PulteGroup.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The construction company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 22.42% and a net margin of 13.14%. PulteGroup’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.74 EPS.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Wolfe Research began coverage on PulteGroup in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on PulteGroup in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research increased their target price on PulteGroup from $56.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on PulteGroup from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. PulteGroup presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.46.

In related news, Director Brian P. Anderson sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.29, for a total transaction of $88,935.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 64,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,846,794.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in PulteGroup by 28.7% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 662,868 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,761,000 after purchasing an additional 147,676 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG lifted its position in PulteGroup by 2.8% in the first quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 36,518 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,915,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in PulteGroup by 127.5% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 430,990 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $22,601,000 after purchasing an additional 241,546 shares during the period. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in PulteGroup in the first quarter valued at about $239,000. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp acquired a new stake in PulteGroup in the first quarter valued at about $448,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.18% of the company’s stock.

PulteGroup stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $53.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,238,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,005,486. The firm has a market cap of $14.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.62 and a beta of 1.45. PulteGroup has a 1 year low of $31.55 and a 1 year high of $63.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $56.48.

PulteGroup declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, April 27th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to buy up to 6.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.89%.

PulteGroup Company Profile

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. The company acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. It offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhouses, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

