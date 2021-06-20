$104.45 Million in Sales Expected for Penn Virginia Co. (NASDAQ:PVAC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Penn Virginia Co. (NASDAQ:PVAC) to announce sales of $104.45 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Penn Virginia’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $103.90 million and the highest is $105.00 million. Penn Virginia posted sales of $45.48 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 129.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Penn Virginia will report full year sales of $397.75 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $397.50 million to $398.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $446.65 million, with estimates ranging from $415.00 million to $478.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Penn Virginia.

Penn Virginia (NASDAQ:PVAC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.03). Penn Virginia had a negative net margin of 180.16% and a positive return on equity of 19.33%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PVAC. Zacks Investment Research lowered Penn Virginia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 8th. Capital One Financial restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Penn Virginia in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Penn Virginia in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.50.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Penn Virginia by 162.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 103,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,051,000 after buying an additional 64,062 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its position in Penn Virginia by 9.1% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 10,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 847 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Penn Virginia during the first quarter worth about $322,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new position in Penn Virginia during the fourth quarter worth about $248,000. Finally, 1492 Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Penn Virginia by 662.3% in the 1st quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 96,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,290,000 after purchasing an additional 83,616 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PVAC traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $22.85. The stock had a trading volume of 317,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 477,803. The company has a market capitalization of $866.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.71 and a beta of 3.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. Penn Virginia has a 52 week low of $6.36 and a 52 week high of $25.59.

Penn Virginia Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the onshore exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in the United States. It primarily operates wells in the Eagle Ford Shale field in South Texas. As of December 31, 2020, it had total proved reserves of approximately 126 million barrels of oil equivalent; and 532 gross productive wells, as well as owned approximately 98,300 gross acres of leasehold and royalty interests.

