$107.82 Million in Sales Expected for Lawson Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAWS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Lawson Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAWS) will post sales of $107.82 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Lawson Products’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $108.50 million and the lowest is $107.13 million. Lawson Products posted sales of $72.15 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 49.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lawson Products will report full year sales of $431.47 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $428.90 million to $434.04 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $460.59 million, with estimates ranging from $458.40 million to $462.78 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Lawson Products.

Lawson Products (NASDAQ:LAWS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $103.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.49 million. Lawson Products had a net margin of 1.70% and a return on equity of 8.32%.

A number of analysts recently commented on LAWS shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lawson Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. TheStreet upgraded Lawson Products from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Barrington Research lifted their price target on Lawson Products from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ:LAWS traded down $1.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $54.89. 17,939 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,133. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $55.76. The stock has a market cap of $497.63 million, a PE ratio of 81.93 and a beta of 1.00. Lawson Products has a 12-month low of $28.26 and a 12-month high of $62.10.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LAWS. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lawson Products in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lawson Products by 302.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 857 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 644 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lawson Products in the first quarter valued at $53,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Lawson Products by 21.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,128 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Lawson Products by 159.0% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,696 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 2,269 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

Lawson Products Company Profile

Lawson Products, Inc distributes products and services to the industrial, commercial, institutional, and government maintenance, repair, and operations marketplace in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Lawson and Bolt. The company's products include fastening systems, cutting tools and abrasives, fluid power products, specialty chemicals, electrical products, aftermarket automotive supplies, safety products, welding and metal repair products, and other products.

