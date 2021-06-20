10,750 Shares in Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CPIX) Bought by M Holdings Securities Inc.

M Holdings Securities Inc. bought a new position in Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CPIX) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 10,750 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000. M Holdings Securities Inc. owned 0.07% of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in Cumberland Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $65,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Cumberland Pharmaceuticals by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 175,015 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 69,997 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Cumberland Pharmaceuticals by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 675,159 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,992,000 after purchasing an additional 75,501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ariel Investments LLC lifted its stake in Cumberland Pharmaceuticals by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 821,096 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,422,000 after purchasing an additional 38,655 shares in the last quarter. 21.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CPIX opened at $2.98 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The stock has a market cap of $44.85 million, a PE ratio of -21.28 and a beta of 0.23. Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.58 and a 12-month high of $3.94.

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPIX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.14. Cumberland Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 5.34% and a positive return on equity of 3.75%.

CPIX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th.

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Profile

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of prescription products for hospital acute care, gastroenterology, and rheumatology in the United States and internationally. The company offers Acetadote, an injection for the treatment of acetaminophen poisoning; Caldolor, an injection for the treatment of pain and fever; Kristalose, a prescription laxative, for the treatment of chronic and acute constipation; Omeclamox-Pak for the treatment of Helicobacter pylori infection and duodenal ulcer disease; Vaprisol injection for treating euvolemic and hypervolemic hyponatremia; and Vibativ injection, for the treatment of certain serious bacterial infections.

