12,701 Shares in General Motors (NYSE:GM) Bought by Principal Street Partners LLC

Principal Street Partners LLC bought a new position in General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 12,701 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $730,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GM. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of General Motors by 388.9% in the 1st quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV now owns 440 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of General Motors by 2,305.3% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 457 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Motors in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of General Motors during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in shares of General Motors by 297.3% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 596 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.31% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Randall D. Mott sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.01, for a total transaction of $384,060.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 122,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,816,453.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mary T. Barra sold 1,303,027 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.97, for a total value of $75,536,475.19. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,922,883 shares in the company, valued at $111,469,527.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,740,705 shares of company stock worth $102,299,235. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GM opened at $58.76 on Friday. General Motors has a twelve month low of $23.33 and a twelve month high of $64.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market cap of $85.24 billion, a PE ratio of 9.51, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.49.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $1.28. General Motors had a return on equity of 19.59% and a net margin of 7.49%. The company had revenue of $32.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that General Motors will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on GM shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on General Motors from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Tudor Pickering started coverage on General Motors in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on General Motors from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on General Motors from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on General Motors from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. General Motors presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.29.

About General Motors

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

