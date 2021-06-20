13,479 Shares in Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. (NYSE:MNR) Bought by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. (NYSE:MNR) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 13,479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MNR. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Monmouth Real Estate Investment during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,814 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 951 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in Monmouth Real Estate Investment in the first quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment in the 4th quarter valued at $198,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment in the 4th quarter worth $211,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.64% of the company’s stock.

Monmouth Real Estate Investment stock opened at $19.02 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.86, a current ratio of 7.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.87. The company has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.36 and a beta of 0.79. Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. has a one year low of $13.01 and a one year high of $19.76.

Monmouth Real Estate Investment (NYSE:MNR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.20. Monmouth Real Estate Investment had a return on equity of 18.16% and a net margin of 59.97%. As a group, research analysts expect that Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.79%. Monmouth Real Estate Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 92.31%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MNR shares. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.50.

About Monmouth Real Estate Investment

Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation, founded in 1968, is one of the oldest public equity REITs in the world. We specialize in single tenant, net-leased industrial properties, subject to long-term leases, primarily to investment-grade tenants. Monmouth Real Estate is a fully integrated and self-managed real estate company, whose property portfolio consists of 121 properties, containing a total of approximately 24.5 million rentable square feet, geographically diversified across 31 states.

