15,432 Shares in The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) Bought by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 15,432 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $181,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in The Macerich by 25.6% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,027,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,632,000 after acquiring an additional 413,161 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in The Macerich by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,011,260 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $224,190,000 after acquiring an additional 2,925,851 shares in the last quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. raised its position in The Macerich by 41.4% in the first quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,044,224 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $82,417,000 after acquiring an additional 2,061,996 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in The Macerich by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 501,012 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,346,000 after acquiring an additional 69,881 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in The Macerich by 82.2% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 40,481 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 18,267 shares in the last quarter. 77.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MAC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Securities raised their price target on The Macerich from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Mizuho raised their price target on The Macerich from $8.50 to $12.50 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Truist raised their price target on The Macerich from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Macerich from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on The Macerich from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.86.

Shares of NYSE:MAC opened at $17.15 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.84. The company has a current ratio of 4.36, a quick ratio of 4.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. The Macerich Company has a 12-month low of $6.42 and a 12-month high of $25.99. The firm has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 2.03.

The Macerich (NYSE:MAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $190.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.08 million. The Macerich had a negative net margin of 40.20% and a negative return on equity of 11.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that The Macerich Company will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. The Macerich’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.78%.

About The Macerich

Macerich is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust, which focuses on the acquisition, leasing, management, development and redevelopment of regional malls throughout the United States. Macerich currently owns 51 million square feet of real estate consisting primarily of interests in 47 regional shopping centers.

