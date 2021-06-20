$155.75 Million in Sales Expected for First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK) will report $155.75 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for First Interstate BancSystem’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $153.30 million to $158.20 million. First Interstate BancSystem reported sales of $162.20 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 4%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, July 26th.

On average, analysts expect that First Interstate BancSystem will report full-year sales of $630.30 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $628.90 million to $631.70 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $641.95 million, with estimates ranging from $629.50 million to $654.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for First Interstate BancSystem.

First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $158.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.27 million. First Interstate BancSystem had a return on equity of 9.32% and a net margin of 27.23%.

FIBK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Interstate BancSystem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of First Interstate BancSystem in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of First Interstate BancSystem in a report on Monday, March 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in First Interstate BancSystem by 46.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,641,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $213,676,000 after acquiring an additional 1,465,498 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in First Interstate BancSystem by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,603,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,816,000 after acquiring an additional 59,173 shares during the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its holdings in First Interstate BancSystem by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 1,245,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,362,000 after acquiring an additional 87,418 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in First Interstate BancSystem by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 802,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,958,000 after acquiring an additional 16,172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in First Interstate BancSystem by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 800,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,847,000 after acquiring an additional 43,451 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.77% of the company’s stock.

First Interstate BancSystem stock traded down $2.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $41.28. 340,387 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 193,748. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $46.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.09 and a beta of 1.15. First Interstate BancSystem has a one year low of $27.14 and a one year high of $51.24.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 11th were issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 10th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.97%. First Interstate BancSystem’s payout ratio is currently 64.82%.

About First Interstate BancSystem

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Interstate Bank that provides range of banking products and services in the United States. It offers deposit products that include checking, savings, time, and demand deposits; and repurchase agreements primarily for commercial and municipal depositors.

