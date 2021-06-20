1,775 Shares in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) Acquired by Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC

Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,775 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 44,058,914 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,179,530,000 after acquiring an additional 2,658,204 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 40,759,216 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,444,385,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195,001 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 33,404,614 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,642,439,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055,240 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 0.8% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 20,071,365 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,374,041,000 after purchasing an additional 168,757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp raised its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 0.6% during the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 15,902,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,880,971,000 after purchasing an additional 93,751 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TSM opened at $115.79 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of $600.50 billion, a PE ratio of 32.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $116.46. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 1 year low of $55.27 and a 1 year high of $142.20.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $12.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.83 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 38.86% and a return on equity of 29.55%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be paid a $0.3917 dividend. This is a boost from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is currently 41.00%.

TSM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 17th. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.60.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures and sells integrated circuits and semiconductors. It also offers customer service, account management, and engineering services. The company serves customers in computer, communications, consumer, and industrial and standard segments in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and South Korea.

