1,819 Shares in CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD) Purchased by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in CONMED by 0.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 293,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,447,000 after buying an additional 2,373 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in CONMED by 8.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 40,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,385,000 after buying an additional 3,112 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in CONMED in the first quarter valued at about $150,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in CONMED by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 63,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,102,000 after buying an additional 895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in CONMED by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 26,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,961,000 after buying an additional 503 shares in the last quarter.

In other CONMED news, EVP Daniel S. Jonas sold 19,876 shares of CONMED stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.31, for a total value of $2,828,553.56. Also, CEO Curt R. Hartman sold 42,347 shares of CONMED stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.09, for a total transaction of $5,593,615.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 67,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,913,433.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 82,087 shares of company stock worth $11,247,998. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE CNMD opened at $135.41 on Friday. CONMED Co. has a 1 year low of $65.74 and a 1 year high of $146.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $136.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 347.21, a P/E/G ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 2.33.

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.19. CONMED had a net margin of 1.53% and a return on equity of 9.77%. The firm had revenue of $232.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $216.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. CONMED’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that CONMED Co. will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. CONMED’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.70%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CNMD shares. Barclays began coverage on shares of CONMED in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $175.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of CONMED from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th.

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for minimally invasive procedures worldwide. It offers orthopedic surgery products, including sports medicine products comprising powered resection instruments, arthroscopes, reconstructive systems, tissue repair sets, and metal and bioabsorbable implants, as well as related disposable products and fluid management systems; powered surgical instruments for use in bone orthopedic, arthroscopic, oral/maxillofacial, podiatric, spinal, and cardiothoracic surgeries; sports biologics and tissue products; and surgical visualization products.

