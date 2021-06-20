19,013 Shares in Paysafe Limited (NASDAQ:PSFE) Purchased by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paysafe Limited (NASDAQ:PSFE) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 19,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSFE. Hudock Inc. purchased a new stake in Paysafe during the first quarter worth about $47,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Paysafe in the first quarter valued at about $54,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paysafe in the first quarter valued at about $56,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Paysafe in the first quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paysafe in the first quarter valued at about $87,000.

Shares of PSFE stock opened at $11.25 on Friday. Paysafe Limited has a one year low of $9.60 and a one year high of $19.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.40.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PSFE. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Paysafe in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Paysafe in a research report on Friday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Compass Point assumed coverage on shares of Paysafe in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Paysafe from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Susquehanna assumed coverage on shares of Paysafe in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. They issued a “positive” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.29.

About Paysafe

Paysafe Limited provides digital commerce solutions to online businesses, SMB merchants, and consumers through its Paysafe Network worldwide. It offers digital wallet solutions under the Skrill and NETELLER brands, which enable users to upload, store, withdraw, and pay funds and APMs from a virtual account; Knect, a Skrill-related loyalty program; Net+Prepaid Mastercard, a companion product enabling NETELLER digital wallet active users to access and use stored funds anywhere that Mastercard card products are accepted; rapid transfer solutions; and issuing services for prepaid, virtual, and private label cards on behalf of its merchant customers.

