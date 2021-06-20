19,013 Shares in Paysafe Limited (NASDAQ:PSFE) Purchased by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paysafe Limited (NASDAQ:PSFE) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 19,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.
A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSFE. Hudock Inc. purchased a new stake in Paysafe during the first quarter worth about $47,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Paysafe in the first quarter valued at about $54,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paysafe in the first quarter valued at about $56,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Paysafe in the first quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paysafe in the first quarter valued at about $87,000.
Shares of PSFE stock opened at $11.25 on Friday. Paysafe Limited has a one year low of $9.60 and a one year high of $19.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.40.
About Paysafe
Paysafe Limited provides digital commerce solutions to online businesses, SMB merchants, and consumers through its Paysafe Network worldwide. It offers digital wallet solutions under the Skrill and NETELLER brands, which enable users to upload, store, withdraw, and pay funds and APMs from a virtual account; Knect, a Skrill-related loyalty program; Net+Prepaid Mastercard, a companion product enabling NETELLER digital wallet active users to access and use stored funds anywhere that Mastercard card products are accepted; rapid transfer solutions; and issuing services for prepaid, virtual, and private label cards on behalf of its merchant customers.
