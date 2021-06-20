$2.09 Billion in Sales Expected for MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) This Quarter

Analysts expect MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) to post $2.09 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for MasTec’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.10 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.09 billion. MasTec reported sales of $1.57 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 33.1%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that MasTec will report full year sales of $8.10 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $7.85 billion to $8.22 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $8.76 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.28 billion to $9.12 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for MasTec.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The construction company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.39. MasTec had a net margin of 5.27% and a return on equity of 20.48%. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. MasTec’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of MasTec from $114.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of MasTec from $118.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of MasTec from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Craig Hallum increased their target price on MasTec from $100.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on MasTec from $118.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. MasTec presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.45.

NYSE MTZ traded down $4.49 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $100.21. 1,958,285 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 836,881. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. MasTec has a 12-month low of $36.81 and a 12-month high of $122.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.88 and a beta of 1.32.

In related news, Director Ernst N. Csiszar sold 1,564 shares of MasTec stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.01, for a total transaction of $142,339.64. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,275,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ernst N. Csiszar sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.92, for a total transaction of $152,864.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,388,634.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,264 shares of company stock worth $655,624. Company insiders own 24.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in MasTec by 67.2% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,845 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after purchasing an additional 7,170 shares in the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its stake in shares of MasTec by 18.5% in the first quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 35,800 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,354,000 after buying an additional 5,600 shares during the last quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC acquired a new stake in MasTec in the fourth quarter valued at $4,692,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in MasTec by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 48,600 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,554,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in MasTec by 53.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 57,232 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,363,000 after acquiring an additional 19,859 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Electrical Transmission, and Other.

