$2.14 Billion in Sales Expected for PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) will announce sales of $2.14 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for PVH’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.16 billion and the lowest is $2.11 billion. PVH reported sales of $1.58 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 35.4%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PVH will report full year sales of $9.01 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $8.98 billion to $9.02 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $9.67 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.38 billion to $10.06 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover PVH.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The textile maker reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $1.09. PVH had a net margin of 0.77% and a return on equity of 4.57%. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($3.03) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 54.7% on a year-over-year basis.

PVH has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of PVH from $132.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of PVH from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of PVH from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PVH from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $127.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of PVH from $106.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.75.

Shares of PVH stock opened at $101.71 on Friday. PVH has a 12-month low of $41.77 and a 12-month high of $121.18. The company has a market cap of $7.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 122.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 2.37. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $111.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

In related news, CEO Martijn Hagman sold 2,521 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.41, for a total transaction of $258,175.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Michael A. Shaffer sold 862 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.75, for a total transaction of $98,052.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 40,065 shares of company stock valued at $4,262,284. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PVH. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PVH by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,203 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 795 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PVH by 85.1% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 411 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PVH in the fourth quarter worth $3,993,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of PVH by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,490,282 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $984,933,000 after purchasing an additional 1,687,565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of PVH by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 27,045 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,539,000 after purchasing an additional 5,471 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.75% of the company’s stock.

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's, women's, and children's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim-related products, handbags, accessories, footwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage products, sleepwear, loungewear, hats, scarves, gloves, socks, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, fragrance, home bed and bath furnishings, small leather goods, and other products.

