$2.21 EPS Expected for AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) will announce earnings of $2.21 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for AGCO’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.98 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.42. AGCO posted earnings per share of $1.11 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 99.1%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AGCO will report full-year earnings of $8.67 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.55 to $9.07. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $9.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.72 to $10.75. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover AGCO.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.89. AGCO had a return on equity of 17.44% and a net margin of 5.35%. The company had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

AGCO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup increased their target price on AGCO from $140.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AGCO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $157.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of AGCO from $145.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on AGCO from $155.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on AGCO from $131.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $137.27.

AGCO stock traded up $0.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $122.35. The stock had a trading volume of 1,218,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 682,928. The stock has a market cap of $9.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.02, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.34. AGCO has a fifty-two week low of $52.05 and a fifty-two week high of $158.62. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $142.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. This is a boost from AGCO’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. AGCO’s payout ratio is presently 14.26%.

In other AGCO news, VP Gary L. Collar sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.51, for a total value of $2,950,200.00. Also, CFO Andrew H. Beck sold 20,595 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.16, for a total value of $3,051,355.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 118,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,615,927.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 61,155 shares of company stock worth $9,116,620 over the last three months. 17.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in AGCO during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in AGCO by 82.1% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 275 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in AGCO in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $99,000. CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in AGCO by 110.2% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 986 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of AGCO by 35.3% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,550 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.66% of the company’s stock.

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers high horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

