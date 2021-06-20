$2.89 Billion in Sales Expected for Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) will post $2.89 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Henry Schein’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.83 billion and the highest is $2.96 billion. Henry Schein posted sales of $1.68 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 72%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Henry Schein will report full-year sales of $11.73 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $11.30 billion to $12.18 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $11.96 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.34 billion to $12.67 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Henry Schein.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.41. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 12.18% and a net margin of 4.14%. The business had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Henry Schein from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 30th. TheStreet raised Henry Schein from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Henry Schein from $79.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Henry Schein from $79.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barrington Research raised their price objective on Henry Schein from $80.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Henry Schein presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.75.

Shares of NASDAQ HSIC opened at $75.02 on Friday. Henry Schein has a 52 week low of $54.25 and a 52 week high of $83.45. The business has a 50-day moving average of $76.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $10.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.89.

Henry Schein declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, May 13th that permits the company to buyback $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, CFO Steven Paladino sold 22,658 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.62, for a total transaction of $1,826,687.96. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 144,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,658,861.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Vice Chairman James P. Breslawski sold 21,113 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.18, for a total value of $1,671,727.34. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 240,738 shares in the company, valued at $19,061,634.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 72,895 shares of company stock worth $5,870,832. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in Henry Schein by 191.6% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 7,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000 after acquiring an additional 5,132 shares during the last quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP grew its position in Henry Schein by 133.0% during the 1st quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP now owns 359,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,909,000 after acquiring an additional 205,400 shares during the last quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC grew its position in Henry Schein by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 85,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,898,000 after acquiring an additional 5,005 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited bought a new stake in shares of Henry Schein in the 1st quarter worth approximately $90,177,000. Finally, Centerstone Investors LLC grew its position in shares of Henry Schein by 52.2% in the 1st quarter. Centerstone Investors LLC now owns 110,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,670,000 after buying an additional 38,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

Henry Schein Company Profile

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates in two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

