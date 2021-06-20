2,172 Shares in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) Acquired by M Holdings Securities Inc.

M Holdings Securities Inc. purchased a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,172 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 188.7% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 306 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CHRW. Vertical Research began coverage on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, June 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.89.

NASDAQ:CHRW opened at $92.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $75.58 and a fifty-two week high of $106.75. The firm has a market cap of $12.35 billion, a PE ratio of 21.02, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $98.00.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.30. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 32.85%. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.84%.

In related news, insider Michael John Short sold 17,504 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.29, for a total value of $1,737,972.16. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,185,223.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CTO Michael W. Neill sold 2,243 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.39, for a total transaction of $222,931.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,821 shares of company stock worth $3,863,639 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates through two segments, North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that include the shipment service of freight in trailers or containers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and offers door-to-door services.

