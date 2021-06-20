$260.30 Million in Sales Expected for Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) to report $260.30 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Mueller Water Products’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $241.79 million and the highest is $270.00 million. Mueller Water Products reported sales of $228.50 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mueller Water Products will report full-year sales of $1.06 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.09 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.07 billion to $1.12 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Mueller Water Products.

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $267.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $249.20 million. Mueller Water Products had a net margin of 7.56% and a return on equity of 13.23%. The business’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:MWA traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.43. 1,869,762 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 826,759. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.41. The stock has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.98, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.30. Mueller Water Products has a 12 month low of $8.51 and a 12 month high of $15.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 3.83 and a quick ratio of 2.71.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.055 per share. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. Mueller Water Products’s payout ratio is 42.31%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Mueller Water Products during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Mueller Water Products during the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mueller Water Products by 142.5% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,622 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 2,716 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in shares of Mueller Water Products during the 1st quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Mueller Water Products during the 1st quarter worth about $121,000. 88.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mueller Water Products, Inc manufactures and markets products and services for use in the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Infrastructure and Technologies. The Infrastructure segment offers valves for water and gas systems, including butterfly, iron gate, tapping, check, knife, plug, automatic control, and ball valves; dry-barrel and wet-barrel fire hydrants; pipe repair products, such as clamps and couplings used to repair leaks; and machines and tools for tapping, drilling, extracting, installing, and stopping-off.

