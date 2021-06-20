29,331 Shares in Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS) Bought by Principal Street Partners LLC

Principal Street Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 29,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,020,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group during the first quarter worth $30,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group during the first quarter worth $32,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group during the first quarter worth $40,000. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group during the first quarter worth $200,000. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new position in Shoals Technologies Group in the first quarter valued at $237,000. 51.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SHLS. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Shoals Technologies Group in a report on Monday, February 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $40.00 to $31.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective (down previously from $49.00) on shares of Shoals Technologies Group in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Shoals Technologies Group in a report on Thursday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.08.

Shares of NASDAQ SHLS opened at $30.81 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.70. Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.94 and a 52-week high of $44.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $29.20.

Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.01. Analysts predict that Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Shoals Technologies Group Company Profile

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions for solar energy projects in the United States. It offers EBOS components, such as cable assemblies, inline fuses, combiners, recombiners, disconnects, wireless monitoring systems, junction boxes, transition enclosures, and splice boxes that carry the electric current produced by solar panels to an inverter and to the power grid.

