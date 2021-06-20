$3.40 Billion in Sales Expected for Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) to announce sales of $3.40 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Corning’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.45 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.37 billion. Corning reported sales of $2.59 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 31.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Corning will report full-year sales of $13.76 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $13.59 billion to $14.08 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $14.38 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.82 billion to $14.97 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Corning.

Get Corning alerts:

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.02. Corning had a net margin of 9.89% and a return on equity of 13.66%. The business had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on GLW shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Corning from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Corning from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Corning from $42.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Corning presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.80.

In other Corning news, VP Michael Alan Bell sold 13,320 shares of Corning stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.48, for a total transaction of $605,793.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 13,320 shares in the company, valued at $605,793.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Display Co. Ltd. Samsung sold 35,000,000 shares of Corning stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.49, for a total transaction of $1,522,150,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 115,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,001,350,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 5,553 shares of company stock valued at $239,744 and have sold 70,323,018 shares valued at $3,058,794,508. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Corning by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,104,194 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,354,075,000 after acquiring an additional 2,216,672 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Corning by 0.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,850,749 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $557,714,000 after buying an additional 101,734 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Corning by 5.0% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 12,032,668 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $525,810,000 after buying an additional 574,661 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of Corning by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 11,980,099 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $431,293,000 after buying an additional 78,417 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Corning by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,506,653 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $306,239,000 after buying an additional 650,774 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GLW traded down $0.62 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $38.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,693,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,737,559. The company has a market cap of $32.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $43.94. Corning has a 52-week low of $25.10 and a 52-week high of $46.82.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. Corning’s payout ratio is presently 69.06%.

About Corning

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

Featured Article: What is systematic risk?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Corning (GLW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.