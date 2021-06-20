32,302 Shares in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Bought by Hudson Portfolio Management LLC

Hudson Portfolio Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 32,302 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $2,430,000. CVS Health comprises approximately 2.3% of Hudson Portfolio Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of CVS Health in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in CVS Health by 127.8% during the fourth quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 360 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in CVS Health during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA purchased a new stake in CVS Health during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. 74.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $83.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.82.

NYSE CVS traded down $1.83 during trading on Friday, hitting $82.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,800,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,042,370. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. CVS Health Co. has a fifty-two week low of $55.36 and a fifty-two week high of $90.61. The company has a market capitalization of $108.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.69, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $82.59.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.32. CVS Health had a return on equity of 14.45% and a net margin of 2.73%. The company had revenue of $69.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.91 earnings per share. CVS Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other CVS Health news, SVP James David Clark sold 5,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total transaction of $406,600.00. Also, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 62,943 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.15, for a total value of $4,793,109.45. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 62,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,793,109.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 744,796 shares of company stock worth $58,526,894 in the last three months. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

