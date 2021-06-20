3,800 Shares in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) Bought by Knott David M

Knott David M acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 3,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $515,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 56.7% in the fourth quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 235 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the first quarter valued at $36,000.

XBI traded down $0.80 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $133.58. The stock had a trading volume of 5,837,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,708,483. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 1 year low of $100.64 and a 1 year high of $174.79. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $130.37.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

