$5.00 Billion in Sales Expected for Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) will report $5.00 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Lithia Motors’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $4.58 billion and the highest is $5.53 billion. Lithia Motors posted sales of $2.76 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 81.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lithia Motors will report full year sales of $20.37 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $18.96 billion to $22.92 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $24.05 billion, with estimates ranging from $21.79 billion to $28.08 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Lithia Motors.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $5.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.73 by $1.16. Lithia Motors had a net margin of 3.96% and a return on equity of 25.27%. The firm had revenue of $4.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.01 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 54.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on LAD. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of Lithia Motors from $462.00 to $465.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Lithia Motors from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Lithia Motors from $320.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Bank of America raised shares of Lithia Motors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $420.00 to $460.00 in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lithia Motors from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $449.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $370.92.

Shares of LAD stock opened at $313.14 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Lithia Motors has a 1 year low of $139.36 and a 1 year high of $417.98. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $362.42. The firm has a market cap of $8.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.57 and a beta of 1.83.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is an increase from Lithia Motors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. Lithia Motors’s payout ratio is presently 7.70%.

In related news, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 110 shares of Lithia Motors stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $388.97, for a total transaction of $42,786.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $672,918.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Lithia Motors by 133.3% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 84 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Lithia Motors in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Tobam bought a new stake in Lithia Motors in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Lithia Motors by 228.9% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Lithia Motors in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. 98.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Luxury. It offers new and used vehicles; vehicle financing services; warranties, insurance contracts, and vehicle and theft protection services; and automotive repair and maintenance services, as well as sells vehicle body and parts.

