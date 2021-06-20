$5.75 Earnings Per Share Expected for Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) to announce $5.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Northrop Grumman’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $5.17 and the highest estimate coming in at $6.03. Northrop Grumman reported earnings per share of $6.01 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 4.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Northrop Grumman will report full year earnings of $24.51 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $24.30 to $24.75. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $25.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $23.90 to $28.10. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Northrop Grumman.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The aerospace company reported $6.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.48 by $1.09. The firm had revenue of $9.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.49 billion. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 40.40% and a net margin of 12.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.48 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Northrop Grumman in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $330.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on Northrop Grumman from $350.00 to $409.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Northrop Grumman from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $375.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $447.00 to $478.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $350.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Friday, June 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Northrop Grumman presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $395.00.

NOC stock opened at $367.19 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $362.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market cap of $59.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.45 and a beta of 0.83. Northrop Grumman has a twelve month low of $282.88 and a twelve month high of $379.03.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a $1.57 dividend. This is an increase from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.55%.

In other Northrop Grumman news, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 2,961 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.04, for a total value of $1,042,390.44. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 10,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,527,088.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kathy J. Warden sold 4,916 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.04, for a total value of $1,730,628.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 114,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,146,641.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Emerson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors own 83.30% of the company’s stock.

Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems. The Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems for strategic and tactical intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) missions; and long-range strike aircraft systems, tactical fighter aircrafts, and airborne battle management systems.

