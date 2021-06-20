50,000 Shares in JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) Acquired by Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC acquired a new position in JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 50,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,687,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC owned 0.06% of JOYY as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of YY. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in JOYY by 56.6% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 194,402 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $16,332,000 after purchasing an additional 70,293 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of JOYY by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 4,324 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of JOYY by 36.4% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 20,340 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,627,000 after buying an additional 5,429 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of JOYY by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,890,250 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $231,162,000 after buying an additional 364,362 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of JOYY during the 4th quarter valued at $4,132,000. 60.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of JOYY from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. National Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $132.00 price target on shares of JOYY in a report on Friday. Nomura restated a “buy” rating and set a $148.00 price target on shares of JOYY in a report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $129.00 price target on shares of JOYY in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $132.71.

Shares of YY opened at $67.73 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.88. JOYY Inc. has a one year low of $67.50 and a one year high of $148.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $85.45.

JOYY (NASDAQ:YY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The information services provider reported ($1.86) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($2.95). The firm had revenue of $579.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. JOYY had a return on equity of 2.39% and a net margin of 42.81%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that JOYY Inc. will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. JOYY’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -93.12%.

JOYY Company Profile

JOYY Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a social media platform in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates live streaming platforms, including YY Live, an interactive and comprehensive live streaming social media platform offering music and dance shows, talk shows, outdoor activities, and sports and anime; Bigo Live, which enables users to live stream their specific moments and talk live with each other; and Huya, a game live streaming platform.

