5,432 Shares in Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY) Purchased by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 5,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SKY. Curi Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Skyline Champion during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Investors Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Skyline Champion during the first quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Skyline Champion in the 4th quarter worth approximately $261,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in Skyline Champion by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 9,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of Skyline Champion during the 4th quarter worth $287,000. 96.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SKY. TheStreet upgraded Skyline Champion from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Skyline Champion from $55.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Skyline Champion from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Skyline Champion from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Skyline Champion in a research note on Monday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Skyline Champion presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.20.

Shares of SKY opened at $51.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.90. Skyline Champion Co. has a 12 month low of $22.10 and a 12 month high of $53.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of 34.32 and a beta of 2.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $46.27.

Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.23. Skyline Champion had a return on equity of 16.53% and a net margin of 5.98%. The firm had revenue of $447.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $383.69 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.14 EPS. Skyline Champion’s quarterly revenue was up 48.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Skyline Champion Co. will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

In other Skyline Champion news, CFO Laurie M. Hough sold 60,000 shares of Skyline Champion stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.13, for a total transaction of $3,007,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 136,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,824,146.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Laurie M. Hough sold 6,691 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.89, for a total value of $360,577.99. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 82,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,465,002.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 294,405 shares of company stock worth $14,280,600 in the last quarter. 8.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Skyline Champion Corporation operates as a factory-built housing company in North America. The company offers manufactured and modular homes, park models RVs, accessory dwelling units, and modular buildings for the multi-family, hospitality, and senior and workforce housing sectors. It builds homes under the brand names of Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Genesis Homes, Athens Park Models, Dutch Housing, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, ScotBilt Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, and Titan Homes in the United Statesp; and Moduline and SRI Homes in western Canada.

