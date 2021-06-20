5,465 Shares in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) Bought by Hudson Portfolio Management LLC

Hudson Portfolio Management LLC bought a new position in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,465 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $424,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Rio Tinto Group during the 1st quarter worth about $393,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in Rio Tinto Group by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 291,222 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $17,138,000 after buying an additional 1,027 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Rio Tinto Group by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 86,103 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $5,067,000 after buying an additional 2,938 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in Rio Tinto Group by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,028 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Rio Tinto Group by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 79,098 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $5,950,000 after buying an additional 8,907 shares in the last quarter. 8.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RIO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Societe Generale raised shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.00.

RIO traded down $1.98 on Friday, reaching $81.04. The company had a trading volume of 4,617,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,501,489. Rio Tinto Group has a fifty-two week low of $54.87 and a fifty-two week high of $95.97. The firm has a market cap of $101.14 billion, a PE ratio of 10.52 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.80.

Rio Tinto Group Profile

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

