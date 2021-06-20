5,592 Shares in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) Acquired by Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd

Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 5,592 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,831,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GNRC. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Generac in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Generac by 623.1% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 94 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Generac by 772.7% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 96 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. HWG Holdings LP bought a new position in shares of Generac in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Generac by 66.1% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 103 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. 89.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Generac alerts:

In related news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.97, for a total value of $1,619,850.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 644,731 shares in the company, valued at $208,873,502.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders sold 15,000 shares of company stock worth $4,925,000 in the last quarter. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of GNRC stock opened at $386.40 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $110.50 and a 52-week high of $391.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.12, a PEG ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $325.71.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.48. Generac had a return on equity of 38.90% and a net margin of 16.16%. The company had revenue of $807.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $733.16 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 9.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on GNRC shares. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Generac from $383.00 to $406.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Generac from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Guggenheim started coverage on Generac in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $420.00 price objective for the company. Roth Capital increased their price objective on Generac from $380.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Generac from $366.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Generac has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $339.64.

Generac Company Profile

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel; and batteries and inverters.

Recommended Story: Retained Earnings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC).

Receive News & Ratings for Generac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.