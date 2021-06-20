$6.11 Billion in Sales Expected for Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) to announce sales of $6.11 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Flex’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $6.12 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $6.10 billion. Flex reported sales of $5.15 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 18.6%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Flex will report full-year sales of $25.58 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $25.51 billion to $25.65 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $26.69 billion, with estimates ranging from $26.20 billion to $26.99 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Flex.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.13. Flex had a net margin of 2.54% and a return on equity of 19.04%. The business had revenue of $6.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on FLEX shares. Cross Research upgraded shares of Flex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Flex from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Flex from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Flex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on shares of Flex from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Flex presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.63.

NASDAQ FLEX traded down $0.71 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $16.82. 7,765,532 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,793,638. Flex has a 1 year low of $9.53 and a 1 year high of $20.04. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $8.25 billion, a PE ratio of 14.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.59.

In other Flex news, CAO David P. Bennett sold 6,522 shares of Flex stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.87, for a total transaction of $123,070.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David Scott Offer sold 13,146 shares of Flex stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.87, for a total transaction of $248,065.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 206,762 shares of company stock valued at $3,826,200. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of Flex by 0.6% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 22,478,639 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $411,584,000 after acquiring an additional 130,472 shares in the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP raised its stake in shares of Flex by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 16,560,651 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $297,761,000 after acquiring an additional 185,897 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Flex by 16.5% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 15,260,131 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $279,413,000 after acquiring an additional 2,162,793 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of Flex by 10.7% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 11,123,966 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $203,679,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077,516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Flex by 1.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,118,722 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $203,568,000 after acquiring an additional 131,439 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.45% of the company’s stock.

Flex Company Profile

Flex Ltd. provides design, engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain services and solutions to original equipment manufacturers in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through High Reliability Solutions, Industrial and Emerging Industries, Communications & Enterprise Compute, and Consumer Technologies Group segments.

