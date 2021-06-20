$7.37 Billion in Sales Expected for Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP) will report $7.37 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Plains GP’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $9.76 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.44 billion. Plains GP reported sales of $3.23 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 128.2%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Plains GP will report full-year sales of $31.30 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $24.73 billion to $38.44 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $31.93 billion, with estimates ranging from $24.35 billion to $38.94 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Plains GP.

Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $8.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.30 billion. Plains GP had a return on equity of 0.73% and a net margin of 0.35%.

PAGP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays lowered their target price on Plains GP from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Plains GP from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “peer perform” rating on shares of Plains GP in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Plains GP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.95.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Plains GP by 90.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 71,287 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $670,000 after buying an additional 33,794 shares in the last quarter. CSM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Plains GP during the 1st quarter worth approximately $368,000. Blackstone Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Plains GP by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. Blackstone Group Inc. now owns 8,256,312 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $77,609,000 after buying an additional 1,582,335 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co raised its position in shares of Plains GP by 18.4% during the first quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 15,506 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 2,408 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Plains GP by 56.7% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,541,450 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $23,890,000 after purchasing an additional 919,983 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.64% of the company’s stock.

PAGP stock traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.48. The company had a trading volume of 3,812,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,906,657. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.70 and a beta of 2.20. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.60. Plains GP has a 1-year low of $5.45 and a 1-year high of $12.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. Plains GP’s payout ratio is 9.24%.

About Plains GP

Plains GP Holdings, L.P. owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics. The Transportation segment engages in the transportation of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGLs) on pipelines, gathering systems, and trucks.

