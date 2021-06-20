725 Shares in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) Bought by Cerity Partners LLC

Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Roku by 19.3% in the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 8,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,720,000 after purchasing an additional 1,353 shares during the last quarter. Sovarnum Capital L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Roku during the fourth quarter worth about $1,328,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Roku by 5.2% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Roku during the fourth quarter worth about $261,000. Finally, Zacks Investment Management purchased a new stake in Roku in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,875,000. 60.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ROKU stock opened at $368.43 on Friday. Roku, Inc. has a 12-month low of $112.11 and a 12-month high of $486.72. The company has a current ratio of 4.38, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $48.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 478.49 and a beta of 1.78. The business has a 50 day moving average of $342.02.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.67. Roku had a net margin of 5.58% and a return on equity of 7.56%. The company had revenue of $574.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $490.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.45) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 79.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Roku, Inc. will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ROKU has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Roku from $518.00 to $460.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Roku from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Benchmark cut their price objective on Roku from $600.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Roku from $414.00 to $519.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded Roku from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Roku has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $425.62.

In related news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.64, for a total value of $15,013,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 45,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,013,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.30, for a total transaction of $27,624,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 75,000 shares in the company, valued at $25,897,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 252,081 shares of company stock worth $85,974,068 in the last 90 days. 22.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Roku Profile

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others. As of December 31, 2020, the company had 51.2 million active accounts.

