$74.60 Million in Sales Expected for Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI) to post sales of $74.60 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Monarch Casino & Resort’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $67.70 million and the highest estimate coming in at $80.00 million. Monarch Casino & Resort posted sales of $15.16 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 392.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Monarch Casino & Resort will report full-year sales of $318.33 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $308.80 million to $331.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $379.57 million, with estimates ranging from $364.30 million to $391.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Monarch Casino & Resort.

Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.02. Monarch Casino & Resort had a net margin of 14.31% and a return on equity of 8.27%. The firm had revenue of $74.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.50 million.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist raised their target price on shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from $70.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th.

In other Monarch Casino & Resort news, COO David-Jacques Farahi sold 29,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.93, for a total transaction of $2,106,621.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 92,116 shares in the company, valued at $6,533,787.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 25.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MCRI. JustInvest LLC bought a new position in Monarch Casino & Resort during the first quarter valued at approximately $599,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 18.4% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,040,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,070,000 after purchasing an additional 161,744 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort in the first quarter worth approximately $9,214,000. Advisory Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort in the first quarter worth approximately $9,044,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 6.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,084,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,371,000 after purchasing an additional 129,075 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Monarch Casino & Resort stock traded down $1.16 on Thursday, reaching $65.29. The stock had a trading volume of 80,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,356. Monarch Casino & Resort has a 1 year low of $30.29 and a 1 year high of $76.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.12 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $69.95.

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, a hotel/casino facility in Reno, Nevada. It also owns and operates the Monarch Casino Resort Spa Black Hawk in Black Hawk, Colorado. As of February 24, 2021, the company's Atlantis Casino Resort Spa featured approximately 61,000 square feet of casino space; 818 guest rooms and suites; 8 food outlets; 2 gourmet coffee and pastry bars; a 30,000 square-foot health spa and salon with an enclosed pool; 2 retail outlets offering clothing and gift shop merchandise; an 8,000 square-foot family entertainment center; and approximately 52,000 square feet of banquet, convention, and meeting room space.

