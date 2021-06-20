7,798 Shares in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH) Purchased by Manchester Capital Management LLC

Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 7,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $659,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VFH. Ballast Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF by 9.3% in the first quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 1,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 9,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $778,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF by 2.6% in the first quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 5,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC now owns 11,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $964,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc grew its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF by 2.6% in the first quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 5,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter.

VFH opened at $87.13 on Friday. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 12-month low of $55.04 and a 12-month high of $94.78. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.99.

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

