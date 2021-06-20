806,172 Shares in SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT) Purchased by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 806,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,790,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brookside Equity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in SelectQuote during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $466,544,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in SelectQuote by 142.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,457,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,574,000 after purchasing an additional 4,964,413 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA boosted its holdings in SelectQuote by 806.7% during the first quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 4,741,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,934,000 after purchasing an additional 4,218,933 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in SelectQuote by 4,110.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,900,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,929,000 after purchasing an additional 3,807,561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC raised its stake in shares of SelectQuote by 4,826.4% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,901,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,464,000 after acquiring an additional 1,863,289 shares during the last quarter. 67.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other SelectQuote news, insider Ryan Souan sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.13, for a total transaction of $140,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 39,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,097,070. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 20,000 shares of company stock valued at $591,300 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 10.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on SLQT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of SelectQuote in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SelectQuote from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.71.

SLQT stock opened at $19.66 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 12.68, a current ratio of 12.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.94. SelectQuote, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.76 and a fifty-two week high of $33.00. The company has a market cap of $3.21 billion and a PE ratio of 21.60.

SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $266.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $261.30 million. SelectQuote had a net margin of 16.59% and a return on equity of 24.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 79.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that SelectQuote, Inc. will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

About SelectQuote

Founded in 1985, SelectQuote (NYSE: SLQT) provides solutions that help consumers protect their most valuable assets: their families, health and property. The company pioneered the direct-to-consumer model of providing unbiased comparisons from multiple, highly-rated insurance companies allowing consumers to choose the policy and terms that best meet their unique needs.

