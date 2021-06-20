$82.50 Million in Sales Expected for Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE) will report $82.50 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Hamilton Lane’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $80.90 million to $84.10 million. Hamilton Lane reported sales of $69.74 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Hamilton Lane will report full-year sales of $358.20 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $353.52 million to $366.57 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $404.14 million, with estimates ranging from $399.80 million to $408.47 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Hamilton Lane.

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $76.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.17 million. Hamilton Lane had a net margin of 28.69% and a return on equity of 52.77%. Hamilton Lane’s quarterly revenue was down 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share.

HLNE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Hamilton Lane from $91.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hamilton Lane from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Hamilton Lane from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.75.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HLNE. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hamilton Lane by 87.7% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,794,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,923,000 after buying an additional 838,636 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hamilton Lane during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,618,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hamilton Lane by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,589,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,361,000 after buying an additional 390,376 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Hamilton Lane during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $24,243,000. Finally, FIL Ltd lifted its position in shares of Hamilton Lane by 439.8% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 338,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,944,000 after buying an additional 275,485 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HLNE stock traded down $1.46 on Thursday, hitting $87.51. The stock had a trading volume of 317,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 203,190. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.67. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $90.43. The company has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.05 and a beta of 0.83. Hamilton Lane has a one year low of $59.64 and a one year high of $97.48.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This is a positive change from Hamilton Lane’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Hamilton Lane’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.28%.

Hamilton Lane Company Profile

Hamilton Lane Incorporated is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It provides following services: separate accounts (customized to each individual client and structured as single client vehicles); specialized strategies (fund-of-funds, secondaries, co-investments, taft-hartley, distribution management); advisory relationships (including due diligence, strategic portfolio planning, monitoring and reporting services); and reporting and analytics solutions.

